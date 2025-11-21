Eagles' Cam Jurgens: Raises practice participation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jurgens (concussion) was a limited participant at practice Thursday.
Jurgens was a non-participant to open the week after suffering a concussion in Week 11 against Detroit, but his return to practice Thursday is a step in the right direction. The center still feels like a longshot to play Sunday in Dallas, as he still needs to clear concussion protocol, but more clarity on his status will come following Friday's final practice of the week.