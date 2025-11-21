default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Jurgens (concussion) was a limited participant at practice Thursday.

Jurgens was a non-participant to open the week after suffering a concussion in Week 11 against Detroit, but his return to practice Thursday is a step in the right direction. The center still feels like a longshot to play Sunday in Dallas, as he still needs to clear concussion protocol, but more clarity on his status will come following Friday's final practice of the week.

More News