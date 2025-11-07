Jurgens (knee) didn't practice Thursday.

Jurgens wasn't able to complete the Eagles' Week 7 win over Minnesota after hurting his knee. He then missed Philadelphia's Week 8 matchup against the Giants after not practicing at all that week. The Eagles were on bye Week 9, but it appears that time off wasn't enough for Jurgens to fully recover. If he isn't able to play Monday against Green Bay, Brett Toth would likely draw another start at center.