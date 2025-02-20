Jurgens (back) underwent a procedure Tuesday to address a back injury that hampered him throughout the 2024 season, including Philadelphia's victory over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jurgens, who earned Pro Bowl honors in 2024, managed to play in Super Bowl LIX but wasn't able to start at center in Philadelphia's NFC Championship Game victory over Washington. He's expected to be fully recovered in July, and in time for the start of training camp. The 2025 campaign will be the final year of Jurgens' rookie contract.