Jurgens (foot) could miss several weeks with a foot sprain suffered in Sunday's win over the Commanders, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Jurgens should be considered doubtful at best for Sunday's game against the Rams, but it's worth noting that according to head coach Nick Sirianni, as reported by Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Jurgens is "week-to-week," which sounds more optimistic than McLane's statement that he could miss several weeks. While Jurgens is out, Sua Opeta will continue to handle the right guard job, who was "fantastic," in spot duty against Washington according to Sirianni.