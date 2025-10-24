Jurgens (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Jurgens was unable to practice all week due to a knee injury that he picked up during the Eagles' Week 7 win over the Vikings. Brett Toth will likely start at center in Jurgens' absence, though the Eagles could also explore starting rookie fifth-rounder Drew Kendall or moving Landon Dickerson from left guard to center. The Eagles are on a bye for Week 9, so Jurgens will have more time to rest and recover ahead of Philadelphia's Week 10 road clash against Green Bay on Monday, Nov. 10.