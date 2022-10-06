Dicker is expected to be the Eagles' placekicker Sunday at Arizona with Jake Elliott (ankle) not in line to be available, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Elliott has yet to practice this week after injuring his right ankle this past Sunday against the Jaguars. Philadelphia signed Dicker to the practice squad Tuesday, and the undrafted rookie now is slated to be elevated Saturday and swap in for Elliott on Sunday. In four seasons at Texas, Dicker hit 98.1 percent of his point-after tries and 75.9 percent of his field-goal attempts, averaging 7.9 points per game.