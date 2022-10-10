Dicker made both his field goals and both his extra points in his NFL debut Sunday against the Cardinals.

Dicker got the start in place of Jake Elliott (ankle) and did not disappoint. He got the chance to ease his nerves with a pair of extra points early in the game and added a 42-yard field goal in the middle of the third quarter. Later on, he put the Eagles ahead by a 20-17 score by drilling a 23-yarder with 1:45 left. That stood as the game-winning kick, as Cardinals' kicker Matt Ammendola missed a 43-yard kick to tie it up with 22 seconds to play. If Elliott remains unable to go Sunday against the Cowboys, expect Dicker to suit up again.