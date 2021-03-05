site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Cameron Johnston: Won't be tendered
The Eagles will not tender Johnson, instead allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, NFL.com reports.
Philadelphia won't retain Johnson due to salary cap issues. The punter is expected to draw a significant market upon hitting free agency.
