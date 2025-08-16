Latu (groin) failed to haul in his lone target and recorded one tackle during the Eagles' 22-13 preseason loss to the Browns on Saturday.

Latu was limited in practice earlier this week while tending to a groin injury, but the 2023 third-rounder was cleared to play in Saturday's contest. Latu is battling for a depth spot on the Eagles' 53-man roster, though there wasn't much about Saturday's game to help improve his stock. He'll look to make a bigger impact in the Eagles' preseason finale against the Jets on Friday.