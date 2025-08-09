Latu did not participate in Saturday's training camp practice due to a groin injury, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Latu may have picked up the injury during the Eagles' 34-27 preseason win over the Bengals on Thursday, when he played 23 snaps (seven on offense, 16 on special teams) while recording one solo tackle. The 2023 third-rounder has a slim shot of making the Eagles' 53-man roster as a backup tight end, and an extended absence will diminish those chances even further. Latu will look to recover enough to return to practice and be available for the Eagles' second preseason contest against the Browns on Saturday, Aug. 16.