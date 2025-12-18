Eagles' Cameron Latu: Questionable to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Latu (neck) is questionable to play in Saturday's matchup against the Commanders.
Latu practiced in full on Thursday after starting the week as a non-participant in practice. This is an encouraging sign for the 25-year-old, heading into Saturday's Week 16 game. Latu has yet to be targeted this season, playing 225 special teams snaps to 79 on offense (19 in Week 15).
