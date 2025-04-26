The Eagles selected Williams in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 207th overall.

Williams started just one season in 2024 for the Longhorns but started all but one game, which he missed due to a right knee injury. His inexperience led to a bevy of penalties in his lone season as the starter at right tackle, but his measurables, 6-foot-6, 317 pounds with long arms and big hands, make him an intriguing prospect as a project. Williams will slot in as a depth lineman for the Eagles and aim to stand out in training camp to claim his 53-man roster spot.