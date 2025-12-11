Eagles' Cameron Williams: Designated to return from IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Eagles opened the practice window for Williams (shoulder) to return from injured reserve Thursday.
The 21-day practice window to return from IR has now been opened, and Williams will have three weeks to rejoin the active roster before he would be forced to remain on IR for the rest of the season. The tackle's return would net a strong reserve presence for an Eagles team that has dealt with constant injury to offensive linemen this season.