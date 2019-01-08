Eagles' Carlton Agudosi: Signs with Eagles
Agudosi signed a contract with the Eagles on Tuesday, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports
Agudosi spent most of the 2018 season on the Cardinals' practice squad and had inked a reserve/futures contract with Arizona prior to signing with Philadelphia. At best he'll figure to be a depth receiver and special teams player for the Eagles this postseason. Don't expect him to have much of a role on offense barring a rash of injuries at the position.
