Steele has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Panthers due to a shoulder injury.

Steele exited the first quarter of Sunday's game with the injury before returning briefly in the second quarter. The running back exited the game shortly thereafter, when he appearing to aggravate the initial injury on kickoff coverage. Signed to the 53-man roster last week to add depth to an injury-plagued running back room, Steele didn't log any carries and recorded a four-yard reception on two targets prior to leaving the game.