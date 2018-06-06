Eagles' Carson Wentz: Advances to 7-on-7 work
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Wentz (knee) has begun participating in 7-on-7 drills during Philadelphia's offseason program, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
Wentz's presence on the field in any capacity less than six months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee was already viewed as a major win for the Eagles, but the fact that the quarterback has now graduated from individual drills to team work indicates he's progressing at a truly remarkable pace. While Wentz still has multiple checkpoints in his recovery to clear before he's given a clean bill of health, it appears that any fears the signal-caller might not be ready for Week 1 have substantially diminished over the past couple of weeks. Despite Wentz's seemingly setback-free rehab, there's no indication the Eagles intend to gauge other teams' interest in acquiring Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who will presumably remain a high-quality insurance option behind Wentz entering the upcoming campaign.
