Wentz completed 33 of 45 passes for 256 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the team's Week 12 loss to the Seahawks. He also added five rushes for 27 yards.

Wentz went into the game short-handed, lacking multiple key receiving options in Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and Nelson Agholor (knee). He struggled to work down the field in their absence, as he managed just 5.7 yards per attempt -- his second consecutive game under six yards -- despite completing 73 percent of his throws. Wentz himself was also battling injury, as he received an x-ray on his hand after the game, as reported Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia. Though the results came back negative, Wentz will undergo more testing later in the week. Given both his own health and the injuries nagging his offensive weapons, the only good news for Wentz is that he'll draw a matchup against the Dolphins in Week 13.