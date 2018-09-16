Eagles' Carson Wentz: Appears ready for Week 3
Wentz (knee) is on track to return to action Week 3 against the Colts, pending final medical clearance, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
While Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier Sunday that Wentz would likely be cleared for contact during the upcoming week, there was less optimism that the Eagles would reinsert the third-year player as their starting quarterback immediately upon his return to full practice. Philadelphia has intended to take a cautious approach all along with their franchise signal-caller in his recovery from knee surgery, but Wentz may have convinced the team he was ready to play again after reportedly turning in an impressive practice last Wednesday. He'll likely ramp up his workload in the Eagles' subsequent sessions this week before meeting with his doctors for a final verdict on his availability for the matchup with Indianapolis. Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles will start Sunday's game against the Buccaneers before returning to the backup role next week if Wentz is deemed ready to go.
