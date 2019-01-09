Eagles' Carson Wentz: Awaiting clearance from doctors
Coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Wentz (back) is "still getting better" and noted that the team is waiting for the quarterback to gain clearance from doctors before bringing him back as a practice participant, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.
Pederson suggested earlier in the week that Wentz would remain sidelined for the Eagles' divisional-round matchup Sunday against the Saints and tabbed Nick Foles as the starting quarterback and Nate Sudfeld as the backup. However, when addressing Wentz's situation Wednesday, Pederson said that Wentz could be active as a third quarterback, according to Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia. That's a rather unlikely outcome without Wentz practicing beforehand, which it doesn't sound like he'll be able to do at any point Wednesday through Friday. Even if Wentz progresses to the point of being able to play in the NFC Championship Game or Super Bowl, the Eagles would probably stick with Foles, who has played well while guiding the team to four straight victories.
