Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Wentz (groin) has resumed practicing in full, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

Per Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com, Wentz sat out recent practices due to a tight groin, but he's ramping up his activity level in advance of a Week 1 game at Washington. Meanwhile, the O-line is front of him has been reshuffled due to season-ending injuries to LT Andre Dillard and RG Brandon Brooks, who have been replaced by Jason Peters and a player to be named later, respectively. The Eagles' skill positions also are banged-up, with Miles Sanders (lower body), Jalen Reagor (upper body) and Alshon Jeffery (foot) all in various stages of recovery. At the very least, though, Wentz is back and working with what's available to him as the team prepares for the season opener.