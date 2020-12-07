Wentz completed six of 15 passes for 79 yards and carried the ball three times for 15 yards before being replaced by Jalen Hurts in Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Packers.

With the Eagles' offense producing only a field goal in the first half, Wentz found himself on the bench after another three-and-out to begin the third quarter. While Hurts completed less than 50 percent of his own attempts, he did inject some life into Philly's passing game and hit Greg Ward for the team's only offensive TD of the day. It's not clear yet who Doug Pederson will name as his starting QB for Week 14, but whoever is under center will face a very tough test against the Saints.