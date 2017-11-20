Wentz completed 14 of 27 passes for 168 yards, two touchdowns and two two-point conversions during Sunday's 37-9 victory over the Cowboys. He added 13 rushing yards on six carries.

Wentz received one of his lightest workloads of the season Sunday due to an explosive Eagles running game that produced chunk gains on a regular basis. This didn't compromise his fantasy output though, thanks in part to a pair of two-point conversions in the second half. While his low passing totals would be a concern for signal callers on other teams -- Wentz hasn't topped 225 passing yards in four of his past five games -- Philadelphia's well-oiled offense seems fully capable of providing the quarterback with plenty of scoring opportunities on a per-game basis, which should more than make up for low yardage. Behind one of the league's best offensive lines, Wentz and the Eagles offense should continue rolling as the Eagles prepare for a Week 12 matchup at home against the Bears.