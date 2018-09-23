Wentz completed 25 of 37 passes for 255 yards, a touchdown and an interception during Sunday's 20-16 win over the Colts. He added 10 yards on three carries and lost a fumble.

You couldn't have asked for a better first drive from Wentz. He went five for seven for 55 yards on the Eagles opening offensive drive, capping it all off with a 13-yard touchdown strike to rookie tight end Dallas Goedert in the middle of the field. The promising first drive didn't properly indicate the rust Wentz still has to shake off after coming off of a torn ACL, he later threw a pick and lost a costly sack-fumble that allowed Indianapolis to tie the game. Still, it was about as much as you could expert from the third-year signal caller. Now he just has to do it again next week against a stout Tennessee defense.