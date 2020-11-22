Wentz completed 21 of 35 passes for 235 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions during Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Browns. He also carried three times for an additional 10 yards.

Wentz averaged an underwhelming 6.7 yards per attempt while taking five sacks and throwing multiple interceptions for the sixth time this season. He threw touchdown passes to Richard Rodgers and Dallas Goedert to round out his fantasy line, but his team never really had a chance to win as the latter score came with just 30 seconds left on the clock. Wentz now has an unsightly TD:INT of 14:14 through 10 games and, although he's added five rushing scores, he's had a rather disappointing season overall. Luckily for him, he'll draw a matchup next Monday night against a Seattle defense that ranks near the bottom of the league in most passing categories.