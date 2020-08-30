Wentz is considered day to day with a soft-tissue injury in his lower body, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Eagles have been cautious with minor injuries all summer, regularly holding players out of practice. However, they haven't been able to avoid the more serious issues, with starting LT Andre Dillard (biceps) and starting RG Brandon Brooks (Achilles) both set to miss the entire season. In any case, Wentz has a worrisome medical history of his own, but initial reports suggest the current ailment shouldn't threaten his availability for Week 1 at Washington. Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports that Wentz is on the field with his teammates observing Sunday's practice session.