Wentz (knee) could be cleared to make his season debut as soon as Week 3 against the Colts, according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN. "There is much more optimism that prevails than pessimism," Mortensen said, when speaking about Wentz's status Sunday on ESPN's "NFL Countdown" broadcast. "[Wentz] hasn't been ruled out for Week 2, hasn't been cleared, I think the organizational sources I spoke to say they wouldn't be surprised if he's ready for Week 3."

Mortensen's report paints a rosier picture of Wentz's health than the one issued by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network three days earlier, which indicated the Eagles' franchise signal-caller wasn't expected to play for "a few more weeks." According to Mortensen, Wentz saw involvement as a scout-team quarterback leading up to the Eagles' season opener Thursday against the Falcons and even absorbed some light contact in the process. It still sounds like the Eagles aren't counting on Wentz being available next Sunday in Tampa Bay, but they will wait and see how he progresses in his recovery from knee surgery during the upcoming week before making an official ruling on his status for Week 2. Nick Foles will continue to act as the team's starting quarterback until Wentz is deemed healthy enough to recapture those duties.