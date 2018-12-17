Eagles' Carson Wentz: Could return Week 16
Coach Doug Pederson left the door open for Wentz (back) to return for Week 16 against the Texans, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports. "You know it's something we're going to take a look at," Pederson said Monday morning. "We're still gathering some information today and tomorrow. And we'll make that decision later in the week."
Nick Foles actually decreased his chances of getting another start when he led the team to a 30-23 victory over the Rams on Sunday. The Eagles now have a realistic path to the playoffs, needing wins the next two weeks along with one more loss apiece from the Vikings and the Panthers (who face New Orleans on Monday). While he didn't practice in any capacity last week, Wentz isn't expected to require surgery for his back fracture and thus stands a chance to return before the end of the season. Wednesday will bring his first opportunity to get back on the practice field.
