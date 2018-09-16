Wentz (knee) could be cleared to return to contact drills at some point during the upcoming week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wentz's progression to contact work represents the final hurdle in his recovery from surgery to repair his ACL, but that doesn't necessarily mean the Eagles will reinstall him as their starting quarterback immediately after he resumes practicing. Since the Eagles are inclined to prioritize the long-term health of Wentz -- whom the organization ideally views as its signal-caller for the next decade -- and have a viable replacement option on hand in Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, it could be a few weeks before Wentz makes his 2018 debut. Expect a firmer target date for Wentz's return to come into focus once he turns in his first full practice.