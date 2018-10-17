Wentz was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a back injury, but he's expected to resume full participation Thursday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

It's unclear if Wentz acquired the minor ailment during last Thursday's 34-13 win over the Giants or at some point thereafter. Whatever the case, he reportedly isn't in any danger of missing Sunday's game against the Panthers. We'll still want to check the Thursday injury report to make sure his return to full participation comes off as planned.