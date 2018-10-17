Eagles' Carson Wentz: Dealing with minor back injury
Wentz was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a back injury, but he's expected to resume full participation Thursday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
It's unclear if Wentz acquired the minor ailment during last Thursday's 34-13 win over the Giants or at some point thereafter. Whatever the case, he reportedly isn't in any danger of missing Sunday's game against the Panthers. We'll still want to check the Thursday injury report to make sure his return to full participation comes off as planned.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Josh Gordon is showing signs of breaking out in recent weeks, and he is one of Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Backfield committees have made life a headache for Fantasy players, but Jamey Eisenberg says...
-
What you missed: Lynch ailing
Heath Cummings catches you up on everything you missed on Tuesday.
-
Freeman to IR, add Ito Smith?
The injury news keeps getting worse for the Atlanta Falcons as they place Devonta Freeman on...