Coach Doug Pederson said that Wentz is tending to a bruise on his throwing hand, but the quarterback isn't expected to miss any practice time as a result and should be ready to play next weekend against the Dolphins, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

In the aftermath of Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Seahawks, Wentz was spotted with a wrap around his right hand, signaling some level of worry about his health. Pederson's comments should alleviate those concerns, but Wentz will retain an injury designation for the time being until he presumably practices Wednesday as a full participant. The minor hand issue coupled with a depleted pass-catching corps missing top wideouts Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and Nelson Agholor (knee) proved to be major obstacles in Week 12 for Wentz, who completed 33 of 45 attempts for just 256 yards (5.7 YPA), one touchdown and two interceptions.