Eagles' Carson Wentz: Dealing with minor bruise
Coach Doug Pederson said that Wentz is tending to a bruise on his throwing hand, but the quarterback isn't expected to miss any practice time as a result and should be ready to play next weekend against the Dolphins, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.
In the aftermath of Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Seahawks, Wentz was spotted with a wrap around his right hand, signaling some level of worry about his health. Pederson's comments should alleviate those concerns, but Wentz will retain an injury designation for the time being until he presumably practices Wednesday as a full participant. The minor hand issue coupled with a depleted pass-catching corps missing top wideouts Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and Nelson Agholor (knee) proved to be major obstacles in Week 12 for Wentz, who completed 33 of 45 attempts for just 256 yards (5.7 YPA), one touchdown and two interceptions.
More News
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Has heavy wrap on right hand•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Another poor performance•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Stymied by Patriots•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Held to 6.1 yards per attempt•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Falls short of 200-yard mark again•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Under duress all game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Star turns
Heath Cummings tells you all about what you should and shouldn't believe in from Week 12 of...
-
11/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew recaps Week 12, identifying Waiver Wire targets, winners, and...
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...