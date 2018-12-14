Updating a previous report, Wentz (back) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Rams, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

Coach Doug Pederson referred to his quarterback as "questionable" Friday morning, but the final injury report tells a slightly different story, supporting the notion that Wentz is expected to miss at least one game. He didn't practice in any capacity this week, with the Eagles opting for rest after a CT scan revealed a fracture in his back. The team expects Wentz to avoid surgery, but he may nonetheless be in danger of missing time beyond Sunday. The Eagles are scheduled for a 8:20 p.m. EST kickoff, likely facing a top pass defense with Nick Foles under center.