Eagles' Carson Wentz: Departs with knee injury
Wentz has been ruled out of Sunday's road matchup with the Rams due to a knee injury.
Four plays before a fourth-quarter touchdown pass, Wentz had a TD run nullified by a holding penalty. On said dash to the end zone, he endured hits from multiple Ram defenders but gutted it out and proceeded to connect with Alshon Jeffery from two yards out. Thereafter, Wentz was examined in the blue tent on the sideline and eventually walked to the locker room, where the nature of his injury was confirmed. Until the extent is known, Nick Foles will take over QB duties for the Eagles.
