Eagles' Carson Wentz: Diagnosed with fractured back
Wentz was diagnosed with a fractured back vertebrae after receiving a CT scan Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Wentz has been sent in for multiple scans since the back issue first cropped up weeks earlier, but it wasn't until Thursday that a fractured vertabrae was detected. The Eagles are still evaluating Wentz to determine whether the issue is something he can play through over the remainder of the season or if the team is better served resting the franchise signal-caller. Regardless of the Eagles' decision, Rapoport and Schefter both relay that Wentz won't require surgery to address the matter, so his availability for the offseason program wouldn't seem to be in any peril. If Philadelphia does decide to act conservatively with Wentz, Nick Foles would step into the starting role beginning with Sunday's game against the Rams.
