The Eagles don't necessarily plan to trade Wentz, but they have been fielding some trade calls, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While a change of scenery would seem to make sense for both parties, the Eagles could still decide to keep Wentz if they aren't thrilled with the trade offers. New head coach Nick Sirianni didn't say much about the team's QB situation during his intro press conference, though he did seem to acknowledge the uncertainty surrounding Wentz's future. If the 28-year-old quarterback stays in Philadelphia, he'll presumably have to battle Jalen Hurts for the starting job. Potential trade fits include Indianapolis, Chicago and New England.