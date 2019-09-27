Eagles' Carson Wentz: Efficient, mistake-free in loss
Wentz completed 16 of 27 passes for 160 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Eagles' 34-27 win over the Packers on Thursday. He also rushed six times for 13 yards.
The Eagles predictably leaned on the running game in this contest, as the Packers' secondary had shown considerable improvement over last season across the first three games. However, with the ground attack working to the tune of 159 combined rushing yards from Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders, the Green Bay defense was kept honest enough to enable Wentz to find occasional success when dropping back. The fourth-year quarterback hit two of his banged-up pass catchers, Alshon Jeffery and Dallas Goedert, for second-quarter touchdown passes, and he subsequently connected with Jordan Howard for a 20-yard scoring toss in the third quarter. Wentz now has multiple touchdown passes in three of the first four games of the season, and although Thursday's yardage tally was his lowest of the campaign, the 26-year-old did remain free of interceptions for the third contest of the season as well. Having played an integral role in the Eagles evening their record at 2-2, Wentz will turn his sights to building up his numbers against the Jets in a Week 5 battle a week from Sunday.
