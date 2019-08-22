Wentz did not warm up prior to Thursday's preseason game against the Ravens and is likely to sit as a precaution, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The Eagles' coaching staff has been discussing holding Wentz out for all of the preseason and it appears that will be the case for the third-year signal-caller as he aims to play his first full season since his rookie campaign back in 2016. Cody Kessler will receive the starting nod in his place Thursday.