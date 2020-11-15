Wentz completed 21 of his 37 pass attempts for 208 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Week 10 against the Giants.

Even with the return of key offensive playmakers Miles Sanders and Alshon Jeffery, Wentz struggled to get the Eagles' offense moving. The offense mustered only two touchdowns in the game, one of which came on a 55-yard run by Boston Scott. When the ball was in his hands, Wentz appeared hesitant to target receivers down the field, completing only one pass of more than 20 yards. Regularly salvaging passable stat lines by racking up rushing touchdowns -- Wentz has five touchdowns on the ground -- he was held to only four yards as a ball-carrier. Wentz and the Eagles will look to bounce back in Week 11 against the Browns.