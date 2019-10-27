Eagles' Carson Wentz: Falls short of 200-yard mark again
Wentz completed 17 of 24 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-13 win over Buffalo. He added 35 yards on eight rushing attempts.
Wentz guided his team back into the win column, but he failed to make fantasy owners happy by falling short of 200 passing yards for the fourth time in the past five games. He finally broke through against Buffalo's stout secondary with a five-yard touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert less than a minute before halftime, then watched the running game take over in the second half, with three different Eagles running backs finding paydirt. Given Wentz's uninspiring recent numbers, his owners should consider looking elsewhere when the Bears come to town in Week 9.
