Eagles' Carson Wentz: Fires three touchdowns in win
Wentz completed 16 of 30 passes for 222 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in Thursday's 28-23 win over the Panthers. He also gained 25 yards on six rushes and lost a fumble.
Despite one turnover, three sacks and four additional quarterback hits, Wentz put together another fantasy-friendly effort, firing multiple touchdowns for the second straight game. The second-year signal caller now has a 7:1 TD:INT ratio over that span, and a 13:3 tally for the season. Wentz managed to connect with eight different pass catchers Thursday, with his strong rapport with reception co-leaders Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor particularly encouraging. The 2016 second overall pick heads into the bye week with an impressive wave of momentum and will look to pick up where he left off in a Monday night divisional showdown with the Redskins on Oct. 23.
