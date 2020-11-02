Wentz completed 15 of 27 pass attempts for 123 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions and two lost fumbles in Sunday's 23-9 win over Dallas.

This was one of Wentz's worst performances from a statistical percentage, setting a season low in yards and a season high in turnovers in one fell swoop. In fact, the offense's poor play kept an inept Dallas squad in the game far longer than they deserved to be. The 27-year-old finally got things going in the second half, putting the Eagles ahead for good with a couple of well-placed balls to the end zone. The Eagles have a bye week coming up, which will hopefully allow some of the club's injured comrades to return before another NFC East matchup against the Giants in Week 9, in which both teams will find compete to find out which team wants to lose more.