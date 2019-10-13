Wentz completed 26 of 40 passes for 306 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Eagles' 38-20 loss to the Vikings on Sunday. He also rushed twice for 23 yards.

Wentz put up a fantasy-friendly line in the loss, overcoming a very slow start in the first quarter and ultimately eclipsing the 300-yard mark for the first time since the opener against the Redskins. The fourth-year quarterback also got his completion percentage up over 60.0 percent for the first time since the opening contest of the campaign, and he did so while notching four completions of at least 20 yards to four different pass catchers. Wentz and the Eagles are back down to .500 with Sunday's loss, and they'll look to log their fourth win of the season in an NFC East showdown versus the Cowboys in Week 7.