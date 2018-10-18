Wentz (back) was a full practice participant Thursday, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

As expected, Wentz followed up a limited session Wednesday with an unhindered one Thursday, confirming that his back issue is minor. His preparation will turn to Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, whose defense has allowed 278.3 passing yards and exactly two touchdown passes per game to quarterbacks over the last four contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories