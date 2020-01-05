Play

Wentz is being evaluated for a head injury during Sunday's wild-card game versus the Seahawks.

Wentz was driven into the turf by Seahawks pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney in the first quarter, with his upper back and head taking the brunt of the punishment. Because Wentz was wobbly as he got to his feet, a neurologist alerted the Eagles to a potential head injury. If he enters the NFL's concussion protocol, Wentz will yield QB duties to veteran Josh McCown for the rest of this contest.

