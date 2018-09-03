Wentz's (knee) teammate, Nick Foles, is slated to draw the start at QB for the Eagles in Thursday's season opener against the Falcons.

Confirmation of this outcome seemed inevitable, but the Eagles are wisely proceeding cautiously here, with the big picture in mind for Wentz. It remains to be seen if Foles' run as a starter runs beyond Week 1, but the team is of no mind to rush Wentz back, with a very capable backup in Foles on hand.