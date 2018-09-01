Eagles' Carson Wentz: Giving way to Foles for Week 1
The Eagles plan to start Nick Foles over Wentz (knee) in Thursday's season opener against Atlanta, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The majority of Philadelphia beat writers expected Wentz to get the nod, but it isn't too surprising that a loaded Eagles team will take the more cautious approach. There hasn't been any word on whether Wentz or Nate Sudfeld will serve as the No. 2 QB to open the season, but we should have an update once the team provides confirmation of Foles getting the Week 1 start.
