Wentz left the locker room with his right throwing hand in a heavy wrap following Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Seahawks, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Wentz visited the sideline tent and then the locker room in the second half but returned to action and completed the contest. His line was less than efficient -- 33-for-45 passing for 256 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions -- and he also lost two of his three fumbles on the day. Afterward, coach Doug Pederson told Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger that Wentz had an X-ray on his hand, which came back negative. Expect Wentz to undergo further examination in the coming days, but there seems to be a decent chance his practice reps are impacted prior to next Sunday's visit to Miami.