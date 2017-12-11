Eagles coach Doug Pederson declined to discuss Wentz's knee injury after Sunday's 43-35 win over the Rams, merely saying that the quarterback will have an MRI on Monday, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Wentz stayed in the game for four snaps after he injured his left knee, finishing off the drive with a touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery. While his ability to keep playing may have seemed to be a good sign, Wentz was then ruled out for the rest of the contest shortly after visiting the medical tent. Per ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, Wentz's knee buckled while he was walking back to the locker room, and the Eagles now fear that he suffered a torn ACL. Nick Foles finished out Sunday's game and may be needed as the starter in Week 15 against the Giants.