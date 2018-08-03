Wentz was held out of full-team drills Friday for a fifth consecutive day, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

After opening training camp with some 11-on-11 work, Wentz has been scaled back to 7-on-7 and individual drills this week. He said the Eagles are wary of exposing him to an uncontrolled environment -- there's no guarantee a non-contact jersey will protect him from accidental collisions when linemen are squaring off at full speed. Eagles coach Doug Pederson is adamant there hasn't been any setback, even noting Friday that he's seeing progress from Wentz in his rehab, per Garafolo. The third-year quarterback seems to be on track for Week 1, but he may need some time to regain his top form, especially if his workload remains minimal throughout training camp and the preseason.