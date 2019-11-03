Wentz completed 26 of 39 pass attempts for 239 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 22-14 win over the Bears. He also carried four times for 15 yards.

While Wentz completed 67 percent of his passes, he was held mostly to short connections and finished averaging a lackluster 6.1 yards per attempt. He connected with Zach Ertz for a 25-yard touchdown in the second quarter, flashing a glimpse of the connection that made both players effective fantasy options in seasons past. Wentz also avoided throwing an interception for the second straight game, but next week's home matchup against the Patriots will bring plenty of unique challenges.