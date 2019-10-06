Wentz completed 17 of 29 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-6 win over the Jets. He added five yards on two rushing attempts.

Wentz was expected to carve up New York's vulnerable secondary, but he was kept in check outside of an 11-yard touchdown to Zach Ertz 37 seconds before halftime. The quarterback wasn't asked to do much after that, as the defense scored two touchdowns and Philadelphia maintained control throughout with third-stringer Luke Falk failing to lead the Jets to a competitive performance. Wentz will face a tougher matchup when the Eagles travel to Minnesota in Week 6, but he should also get more opportunities to throw with the game expected to be more competitive.